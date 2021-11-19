There’s one that has one or two clubs available, he has the weekend to think about it and if we get to the other side of the weekend we’ll draw a line under it.

There is another individual out there but I’m not sure he’s fit enough. The one we’re after could step right in.

I don’t want to give any details as I don’t want to whet the lips of supporters. We’ve gone really hard for him and he’d be able to hit the ground running and perform. He’d be a good calibre and a good fit.

We’ve tried to get him in for this weekend but the individual is thinking about the offer we’ve put to him.