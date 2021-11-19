Darren Moore Sheffield Wednesday press conference recap: Transfer bid confirmed, loan spell to end, Windass and more
On the agenda are injury updates, particularly on will-he-won’t-he forward Josh Windass, the ‘trial’ period of Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, the threat of Accrington Stanley and much, much more.
Last updated: Friday, 19 November, 2021, 14:26
DM on Gibson
We don’t forsee him coming back because of the length of the injury. We’re due a phonecall with Everton as to what to do. We’re waiting to see.
DM on George Byers
We gave George 45 minutes and then 70. We’re managing him. There are still bits in training that he can do at a level.
He’s back, but managing his minutes will be key.
DM on Accrington Stanley
He need to turn draws into wins.
We need to push on more and the big thing in analysis has been being ruthless in terms of the chances we’ve created.
That’s been the most concern really. The stats and data from last week were 22 goal attempts, nine or target. 32 crosses, 37 final entries. It;s a bitter pill to swallow.
It’s been a frustration.
DM on Lewis Wing
He wants to score goals. He has lovely feet and has maybe overthought it too much.
He’s his own worst critic. He has to relax and I’ve said this to him. He’s trying to hard to get ahead and score goals.
DM on Paterson
He has been playing very well. In all the positions he’s played.
Every team needs a Callum Paterson, he’s done so well to deputise and fill in. All the positions he’s played already in in his career.
It;s not alien to him. People see him as a nine, but make no mistake he’s very versatile. I’m very grateful for him.
DM on youngsters
Ciaran wasn’t available in the cup game. We lost Marvin days before.
We got the rules through that Ciaran wasn’t available at the time. We had to deal with it with the bodies we had.
DM on balance
It’s my responsibility. Over the recent weeks players have been out of position and done well as a team.
What I identified at Plymouth was the balance. I didn’t like it, having Callum and Dennis, it didn’t look right at all.
We’ve played games out of position with balance and a job for the team, we just didn’t have that but had to make do.
Those were the bodies we had available at the time, but it didn’t work.
DM on free agents
There’s one that has one or two clubs available, he has the weekend to think about it and if we get to the other side of the weekend we’ll draw a line under it.
There is another individual out there but I’m not sure he’s fit enough. The one we’re after could step right in.
I don’t want to give any details as I don’t want to whet the lips of supporters. We’ve gone really hard for him and he’d be able to hit the ground running and perform. He’d be a good calibre and a good fit.
We’ve tried to get him in for this weekend but the individual is thinking about the offer we’ve put to him.
We’ll draw a line on it on Monday at 5pm.
DM on other injuries
Iorfa, there’s no update. That’s a longer term one as is Sam Hutchinson.
Jack Hunt could be back in contention. He sustained an injury to his hand so we’ll take that as a precaution in terms of mobility in his hand.
Marvin is a no and Dennis is a no. We think Dennis could be out for some weeks having sustained a muscle injury the other night.
DM on Windass
He played in an in-house game earlier this week. He could be available which is positive.