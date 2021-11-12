He is a wonderful calmining influence on others. It’s well done to hima d his family and we’re delighted he’s extending his stay. He could finish his career here. He has a wonderful rapor with the fans. The club means a lot to him. The club has a lot of potential, he can play in a nuber of positions. Steve Clarke says he has not shut the door on him. As long as he shows it week in week out the doors open, at the club and the international stage