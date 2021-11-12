Darren Moore Sheffield Wednesday press conference live: Josh Windass and Dominic Iorfa latest, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Gillingham
The Owls have already welcomed Massimo Luongo and George Byers back from injury this week and good news is expected on Josh Windass, who was pictured in training yesterday.
Concerns remain over Dominic Iorfa, however. Moore is expected to offer updates on these, the trial period of Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and much more.
Loungo and Byers back
With them, over the last couple of weeks it was about building up their strength. It gives us different options in that department. After playing 45 and then 70 against Harrogate they are a level where they can be considered in and around the first team and competitive matches ahead.
On Iorfa
WIth Dominic Iorfa, he’s on the mend but it’s not god news. He’s picked up a hip injury - it’s going to keep him out for some time. It’s a bitter blow for us. To lose a player of his class and dominance its a blow. He’s on the mend but he’s going to be out for some time. He will be out until the New Year. Lewis Gibson is out to the new year - it’s a disappointment but it’s part and parcel of the game.
On Josh Windass return
Great to have Josh back. We’re just giving him some volume in training. He’s in amongst the players, reacting with the ball and thoe kind of movements will help him get back up to a level. When he’s available is down to Josh and he we feel he’s getting on in training. It’s a wonerful sight to see him back and it’s a testiment to the medical people at the club for getting him back fit.
More contracts
It depends on their advisors. At the moment things are pretty much smooth. Liam was one that we were speaking early on in the season and things drift becasue of games but we’re glad we’ve got it sorted. There’s nothing else happening
More on Liam Palmer
He is a wonderful calmining influence on others. It’s well done to hima d his family and we’re delighted he’s extending his stay. He could finish his career here. He has a wonderful rapor with the fans. The club means a lot to him. The club has a lot of potential, he can play in a nuber of positions. Steve Clarke says he has not shut the door on him. As long as he shows it week in week out the doors open, at the club and the international stage
Darren is here
It was great that Liam Palmer has put pen to paper and extended his long stay. He’s been a god player and a wonderful servant and contnues to contribute to the team and the club. On the pitch he’s been excellent for us. He’s been wonderful and consistent and long may that continue.
