Ex-Sheffield Wednesday duo, Darren Moore and Marvin Johnson, have reunited at Port Vale.

Johnson, who was one of seven players released this summer, alongside Stuart Armstrong, Ben Hamer, Ryo Hatsuse, Michael Ihiekwe, Pol Valentin and Mallik Wilks, was the last one waiting to find a new club, and now that wait is over as he heads to join the Valiants in League One. His arrival on a short-term contract was confirmed today.

“We are delighted to announce the signing of experienced wing-back Marvin Johnson, who has joined the club on a short-term contract,” the club said. “The 34-year-old previously spent four years at Sheffield Wednesday, where he played under current Port Vale boss Darren Moore, achieving promotion to the Sky Bet Championship in 2023.

“Johnson – who can operate in various positions - has 167 Championship appearances to his name and was also part of the Sheffield United side promoted to the Premier League in 2018/19. He will now link up with his new team-mates ahead of our league clash against Wigan Athletic on Saturday 18th October... Everyone at the club would like to extend a warm welcome to Marvin and his family. “

Meanwhile, former Owls boss, Moore, said of the signing, “Marvin is a player I know well and we’re delighted to bring him into the group here at Vale Park. He will offer plenty of quality and experience at both ends of the pitch, which I think will be invaluable to us throughout this important period, and we’re all looking forward to working with him.”

Johnson played 169 games during his time at Hillsborough, contributing 40 goals and assists along the way, and will be well-remembered for the part he played in promotion from League One and earning safety in the Championship.