Former Sheffield Wednesday boss, Darren Moore, has waxed lyrical about his time at Hillsborough, praising Josh Windass in his post-season documentary.

Moore joined Wednesday in 2021 and remained with the club before his shock departure two years later, but before he went he oversaw the greatest play-off comeback of all time and led the Owls back into the Championship.

Speaking in Windass’ piece that was published on YouTube, the now Port Vale manager spoke fondly of his spell with what he described as a ‘special club’.

“What a fantastic time!” he said. “I was given an opportunity to manage a wonderful football club, and I really put my heart and soul into trying to get the Wednesday back into the Championship where I felt they belonged.

A ‘wonderful rollercoaster’ at Sheffield Wednesday

“It was a wonderful rollercoaster of a ride, but what a connection I had with the supporters and the football club. To gain promotion in the manner that we did, in the history of football you’ll have to go a long way to see anything better. What a special time, and what special memories I’ve got a special club.”

Meanwhile, on Windass himself, Moore couldn’t speak highly enough. The ex-Owls boss discussed the attacker’s selflessness on the pitch and his work ethic, saying that the attacker was a ‘complete joy to work with’.

“To work alongside Josh, and to have him as a player,” he added. He’s a special talent. He’s a goalscorer, but is a creative player as well. He’s intelligent, understands the game, and he’s always come up with goals at crucial moments. He’s a big game player, and no situation is too big for Josh.

He backs himself, he’s got huge confidence. And when I worked with him it was about getting Josh into the areas of the pitch where he could be most effective - and my goodness was he effective in the play-off final! He got the all-important goal to get the club back to the Championship, and he’s a really great man.

“He cares, for himself and his teammates, and is happy to sacrifice himself for others. He was a complete joy to work with, and I wish him all the success in the game.”

