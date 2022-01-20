Not least the sparkling effort of new man Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, who stationed at left wing-back earned his first goal and his first assist for the club in an outing he’ll no doubt wish to repeat at Oxford United this weekend.

The former Cardiff City man put in more crosses (nine) and took more shots (five) than the entire Plymouth side in what many described as a man of the match performance.

While he was full of praise for the outing, Owls boss Darren Moore made clear the best is yet to come from the man he signed in November.

“He needs that consistency,” Moore said.

“The minute I met him this season and he came into training with us, I had no hesitation in him signing for us.

“I felt he’d give us a wonderful out and what we’re seeing now is somebody that is playing with a smile on his face, he’s well settled here and he’s found a home here.

“He’s playing football in a team that is playing to his strengths and it was great to see him get on the score sheet.

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing celebrates his first Sheffield Wednesday goal with Fisayo Dele-Bashiru.

“They all want to feel the back of the net and it’s great for him. I’m pleased the supporters have seen such a good, solid performance from him and what he can do.

“As the games go on, he’ll get stronger.”

Moore spoke openly about the need for his side to put together a good run of performances as they seek to record back-to-back league wins for only the second time since August and launch an assault back into the playoff places.

“Consistency is needed,” Moore said. “I’ve told the players that we’ve tasted what it’s like to go on a good run and having that momentum. Now we have to build it again.