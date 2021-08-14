Darren Moore says the best is yet to come for rebuilding Sheffield Wednesday

That’s according to their manager Darren Moore, who speaking after a 2-0 derby day win over Doncaster Rovers suggested the side are still a way from where they want to be in the early stages of his Wednesday revolution.

A confident second half display earned a deserved three points for the Owls, who are yet to concede in three competitive outings this season.

“After two games in the season, the players are still finding their feet, finding their legs, touch, rhythm, accuracy,” Moore said.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore.

“That’s what we’ve spoken about, having that first half-dozen games for teams to find their rhythm and routine. The players have to recover now and go again on Tuesday, which will be another tough game.

“First half I thought some of the passes weren’t quite what we wanted, but the fact are still consistently trying is encouraging.”

Full debuts were given to Marvin Johnson and Florian Kamberi, while George Byers and Lee Gregory played for the first time from the bench.

“We feel with the number of players we’ve signed this summer, we’re still building,” Moore said. “There are some players in there that can do 90 minutes, there are some that can’t do 90 minutes.

“With the games and the fixtures that are coming I have to manage them and I will continue to do that and get us to the point where the whole squad is ready and available.