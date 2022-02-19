The Owls make the short trip to the Eco Power Stadium this afternoon for what will be Moore's first visit since he left the club for the Wednesday top job nearly a year ago.

Doncaster sit second-bottom of League One six points from safety having played more matches than any other team in the division.

Moore spoke ruefully of their current plight but backed them to battle their way out of trouble.

Darren Moore. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

“It is sad to see what has gone on because of all the hard work that has been put in there,” Moore said.

“There is still a lot of football for them to play this season. I think Gary McSheffrey is a good appointment. I know Gaz and his assistant Frank [Sinclair] really well. They are two solid men that know the game and will bring stability to the football club.

“Both of them know the club inside out. They have come up through the youth ranks. They know what is required at the football club.

“I would imagine there has been a lot that has been learned this season at the football club and they will want to finish the back end of the season strong, be sustainable in League One and build it from there.

“Make no mistake, we are playing a local derby tomorrow and we take nothing for granted. We know it will be a tough game. My focus is on our preparation and making sure we continue to keep getting better with our performances. That is the main thing for me at the moment.”

The Wednesday manager is braced for a mixed reception from Rovers supporters and said he had no ill-feeling towards the club after his controversial move to Wednesday.

But does Moore, who also spent three years with Doncaster as a player, want his former club to beat the drop this season?

“Absolutely,” he said unequivocally. “I have some personal friends in there. I know the structure of the club.