Darren Moore rejects reports that Massimo Luongo is out until the new year for Sheffield Wednesday

Massimo Luongo may not be out for as long as expected for Sheffield Wednesday.

There has been reports from Australia this week that the Owls’ tough-tackling midfielder has picked up a serious hamstring injury that would rule him out for the rest of 2021, however Moore has disputed that as he insists that they’re expecting him back quicker than that.

Luongo has had a tough time with injuries since making the move from Queens Park Rangers, and the latest injury blow came on the back of a starring performance in blue and white as the Owls beat Rotherham United 2-0 last month.

Speaking to The Star after Tuesday night’s Papa John’s Trophy win over Newcastle United’s U21s, Moore said, “Massimo is just going to be out for weeks… He won’t be out until the new year, he’ll be back with our medical team next week. And then he’ll start working and doing his rehabilitation. He’s got a hamstring string pull, which is unfortunate, he did it in the last kick of the game at Rotherham.

“We wanted to get him into a specialist to get another view, and that’s what he’s done. He’s been given a programme to follow, and we’ll have him back in weeks as opposed to the reports that said he’ll be out until the New Year. We expect him back before that.”