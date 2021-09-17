You may say football is football and it’s a talented squad but I think the players are still getting used to football.

There’s not a lot of experience here at this level in terms of the league itself. I want us to embrace that and to embrace the hurdles that lie ahead of us. It draws passion from me I want to express to the players.

In order for Sheffield Wednesday to win games we have to be at our very best. That’s what we have to strive to.