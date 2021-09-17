Darren Moore RECAP: Updates on Adeniran, injury news and Ciaran Brennan as Sheffield Wednesday look towards Shrewsbury Town battle
The Owls welcome Steve Cotterill’s side hoping to stop a run of back-to-back defeats.
Last updated: Friday, 17 September, 2021, 14:26
DM on Ciaran Brennan
There’s nothing at the moment. If and when something does come up for any of our young players we will be happy to listen to it.
If we feel it is right for them. We can’t just throw them out anywhere. They’re good young players for us, we don’t want them to go out and sit on the bench. They need to play men’s football.
DM on a settled side
There will be moments this season where you see that, there will be times we make changes like we did at Rotherham - five changes.
There will be different variations of it and it will be dictated by the fixtures and how players are feeling at the time.
If we can keep players on the pitch, we can see that consistency. But there will be different players for different matches as well.
DM on his best team
It will be difficult to say and unfair for me to say. There are so many different teams that carry different strengths and weaknesses.
In terms of saying what the best XI is, we have to work to getting a squad up up that level and standard. We still feel as a team we’re working towards that.
As the weeks go by the team is getting better and stronger for it.
DM on Kamberi
He had a little knock in training on his knee. We had to disperse it and get it away which we have done and he’s trained all week. That’s really pleasing for him.
He’s been fine. For Flo he’d want that consistent run of games to get going, we feel he’s ready and from his perspective he wants those games.
You feel you’re getting better and stronger. He’s been perfectly fine and his contribution has been good. He scored a good goal at Rotherham which was pleasing.
DM on the League One experience of his players
You may say football is football and it’s a talented squad but I think the players are still getting used to football.
There’s not a lot of experience here at this level in terms of the league itself. I want us to embrace that and to embrace the hurdles that lie ahead of us. It draws passion from me I want to express to the players.
In order for Sheffield Wednesday to win games we have to be at our very best. That’s what we have to strive to.
If we get to the high levels we have hit, we have to aspire to be at that level.
DM on Shrewsbury
They’re a solid team that hasn’t had the experience they’ve wanted. Steve Cotterill is a leader, a man’s man and he’ll feel slowly but surely they’ll improve.
They’ll feel hard done by with some of the results they’ve had.
We expect a difficult game tomorrow.
DM on Berahino
We felt with him coming over he hadn’t had much game time. It was great for him to get off the bench. He’s had a full week’s training this week.
Any time we feel ready we’ll throw him in and give him those match minutes.
DM on Adeniran
Dennis will be in the squad and has trained this week.
He brings something different to the other midfield players. They all bring something different in terms of that midfield, the style and flair they play with.
Dennis definitely brings that. He has the ability from defence and attack.
DM on the job in hand
We understand we’re in the industry which is results driven.
The message I’m trying to get out is that it has been a huge turnaround and rebuild. The players we have brought in gives a balance and it’s about getting them upto speed.
They need volume to their game and we’ve worked incredibly hard to get there. It’s about finding that consistency. One or two have had niggly injuries and it’s about getting that consistency.
As the weeks go by the more we’re getting there. We’re building a team to win games for this football club. It’s a solid start but we’re not happy with it.