DM on Mendez-Laing
There are so many names that you put to us and there are names I would have expected that haven’t.
If we feel we can add acquisitions we’ll let you know.
DM on the team
We’re not ahead of schedule in terms of the team and where we can be. I’m not getting carried away. You can’t rush the work.
In terms of where we’re at now, we need to get on the pitch with the players and get that work into them. There is so much we still need to work on.
DM on Iorfa cont.
I don’t put a ceiling on Dom in terms of where he can get to. We want to max out this season and where it may take us.
There is a lot of work and if we’re talking on Dom as an individual, our job is to make him better and be as good as he can be.
Credit to him, we know there’s a long way to go and we’ll continue to work together.
DM on Dunkley
I thought he was immense last week. When he came on to deputise for Sam, it was at a tough time and he solidified the team.
He’s been a wonderful professional in terms of his contribution to the team. He was a solid rearguard and played a big part in an outstanding performance for the boys.
He brings huge leadership, he;s a man’s man, a leader, a talker, an organiser. He does the nitty-gritty that is so important in today’s game. He was a real pillar of strength for us and a solid performer.
DM on Lewis Gibson
He is fine. He’ll be involved tomorrow.
He’s trained again today, there’s no problem there.
DM on Luongo
The situation with Mass is that he picked up a little knock. We’re waiting for one or two bits from the medical team.
Hopefully we can get information on that. We’ll do that in due course.
DM on possible outgoings
I don’t see any exits, but this is football. In 24 hours things can move quickly.
If you’re asking me now, I can;t see anything in this window. Maybe one or two of the younger players. If we feel that’s the right thing we’ll look towards that.
Seniors we want to keep them in the building. All will play a big part this season.
DM on being a big fish
We understand that. At the same time we have the utmost respect for the opposition. We never look at it as the size of club, we look at going at it in a professional manner. They’re a team that have come up, confidence is high and obviously with us coming into town as their next opponents expectation will be high.
We know it will be a tough game and we have to be at our level best again.
DM on being settled
It’s important. We’ve brought the personnel in and we have to have that time to work. That’s what we’re doing at the moment.
Ultimately that’s where the understanding comes in for us to build that consistency.
We pray for that one game a week to get on the training pitch.