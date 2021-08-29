The Owls sit second in the League One table but suffered their first defeat on Saturday as they were edged out at Morecambe.

Moore said last week the club were on the lookout for ‘one or two’ additions to his squad, which has already welcomed 13 additions in a manic summer.

Injuries at the back at Morecambe forced a re-shuffle with full-back Liam Palmer shunted in at centre-half, but asked whether he felt reinforcements in that area, Moore resisted.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore.

“We feel with Liam, Dom, Hutch, Gibbo and Dunks, in terms of central defenders that we’ve got adequate cover there,” he said.

“I won’t rule it out but we do feel it’s adequate. You look at that list and people like Palms who can step in and do a good job, we don’t envisage the other three being out too long. We’re talking days not weeks really.

“With the international break coming now we envisage that all of those will be fit, available and ready.”

Asked whether he could give any indication as to who he might be bringing in, Moore was again unmoved.

“We’ll have a look over the next couple of days and see what’s available out there,” he said. “We’ll look at all areas of the time and if we can improve it, we’ll improve it.

“Some areas are more important than others, so we’ll see what those are.”

On whether he was confident that the club would be able to push through the business he thinks they need he said: “I’m not going to say yes. I never say that because I’m too grey now to know there are so many different parameters that go into signing a player.

“If we get him, or get them, or not at all, then it won’t be for the want of trying.”

So not necessarily defence, then. but after the departure of Andre Green to Slovan Bratislava, has Moore identified the front areas as an area that needs reinforcements?

Not necessarily, he smiled.

“We haven’t seen Sylla [Sow], we’ve got Josh Windass to come back into it, Mide [Shodipo] is there, Theo [Corbeanu] is there now, Kamberi can play there, Jaden [Brown] is there,” he said.

“We feel we have a lot of versatility in terms of wide areas at that front end of the pitch.

“In the number nine we’ve got Paterson, we’ve got Kamberi in there so there is that versatility in terms of the number nine.”

Would Moore be satisfied with the make-up of his squad should they be unable to make any more additions?

“Yes,” he said. “Because what happens is that the transfer window closes and you get the opportunity then to just work.