That was the message of Owls boss Darren Moore, who speaking ahead of this weekend’s visit of Plymouth Argyle made clear he expects widespread movement across the EFL to take place later rather than sooner, with nothing especially imminent in the coming days.

It has been made clear that Wednesday are on the hunt for defensive reinforcements and have identified targets.

While conversations are ongoing, Moore described the ‘red tape’ involved in getting deals done under current circumstances as ‘incredible’.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell is subject to a recall clause from parent club Burnley.

The defensive malaise has been made more difficult with confirmation that Chey Dunkley will be out for the foreseeable.

Moore admitted Dunkley’s injury had heaped pressure on the recruitment side of things and said: “You’re looking at the recruitment side, but players have to be available.

“In this window that’s few and far between and they don’t fall off trees so easily.

“There’s a lot of work that goes in it. We’re working hard to try to do that. If we can, then great.”

Asked whether there was any potential for a new signing before the Oxford United game next weekend, Moore said: “We’ll wait and see. 24 hours in football is a long, long time.

“We’ll keep working. That’s what we’ve got to do. I could say one thing and within a few days it all changes.

“I can only comment on where we are at now. We are trying to bring the right players in to readdress the players in the team.”

The recall of Theo Corbeanu by Wolves has furthered anxiety over the futures of Wednesday’s other loan players.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Lewis Wing, Florian Kamberi and Olamide Shodipo are all subject to recall clauses.

But Moore is hopeful of keeping them.

“You’d like to hope so, but again there’s a window on opportunity in January in which clubs can do whatever they feel. They can call them back for their own purposes.

“Other teams could have a desire to buy them, there are so many dynamics with loan players. You try and take a loan player to help you where you’re at, but you know they’re never your players.