Under the lights in front of fans at Hillsborough for the first time in nearly 18 months, the smash-and-grab first half effort was just reward for an impressive opening half-hour by the Owls.

Gregory is still searching for full match sharpness having only joined the club less than a fortnight ago but showed signs of his all-round ability on a night Wednesday could and perhaps should have scored more.

Speaking after the match Moore said: “You want your strikers to get off and running early and I thought the way he played the ball off and others bits, he was intelligent in the play.

Lee Gregory netted his first goal in Sheffield Wednesday colours and earned his new club a 1-0 win over Fleetwood Town.

“He didn’t let the blood rush to his head the way he played Dennis in and he was a typical striker, he got his tap-in, got his goal and I was pleased for him.

“I thought most of the positive attacking play tonight he was at the centre of. We were able to build off him. It’s important because strikers work like that, they want to get on the score sheet and he’s got us the points tonight.”

On a solid win that means Wednesday have earned four clean sheets in as many competitive matches and their best league points return after three matches since 2012, Moore continued: “We’re pleased with the three points, the second in a matter of days.

“The players had to deal with coming down from the emotion of playing here for the first time in front of such passionate supporters. Tonight was about us applying ourselves right.

“I was pleased with the first half hour, really pleased. Some of the attacking play we’ve been working on came off a treat and we managed to set a pace and a tempo that they struggled with. One small critique was that we didn’t manage to stay on and maintain that.