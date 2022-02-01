Darren Moore pinpoints central threat as Sheffield Wednesday look to avenge Morecambe defeat

Cole Stockton has scored 20 goals in all competitions for Morecambe this season.

The Owls welcome Morecambe to Hillsborough this evening hopeful of avenging a defeat on the west coast back in August that sparked a tumble in form that saw them fall from the top of League One out of the playoff places.

The battle to regain position in the promotion stakes goes on at S6, who buoyed by their transfer business will seek to claw back ground on the six-point gap to sixth place.

Speaking after the Owls’ 1-0 win over Ipswich Town on Saturday, manager Darren Moore said Morecambe will offer a difficult test and that Wednesday will have to be especially wary of 20-goal striker Cole Stockton.

“I’ve watched them a couple of times,” Moore said. “I think they’re a lovely team, they play football the right way, they’ve got wonderful patterns and wonderful messages in terms of the team and how they go about it.

“They’ve got the boy up front [Stockton] who is scoring goals and is a threat and whenever you’ve got that on the pitch, you’ve always got a chance of winning games.

“So I’m quietly impressed with them. It’ll be another tough game for different reasons on Tuesday night and a game we’ll have to be ready for.

“It’s a quick turnaround, I’ll have my computer out tonight, I’ll have a good look at them tonight and analyse them. We go again.”

Wednesday’s August defeat at Morecambe was a momentum killer going into a break in League One football.

Moore said Wednesday will be doing all they can to ensure there is no repeat of the result.

He said: “I remember the game. We were dominant but we weren’t ruthless enough to take our chances at the time.

“It was one of them, the goal was an own goal that came of Dennis. It was a result at the time I didn’t see coming, the way we were dominant on the day.