A knowing smile spread across the face of Darren Moore when the question was asked - Is there such a thing as a bogey team?

There’s that sense out here in the muggle world; certain teams, certain players. ‘We always struggle against them’ - ‘He always scores against us.’

But in the football world, according to Moore, the notion of ‘bogey teams’ isn’t one teams spend much time wasting energy on. It doesn’t really enter the psyche.

And this weekend it’s just as well. In three matches they have been well-fancied against Oxford United since the pair joined-up in League One status last season; the results have returned a late 2-1 defeat at S6 in October 2021, a late 3-2 defeat at the Kassam three months later and then a goalless draw courtesy of Cameron Dawson’s late penalty save earlier on in this campaign.

Bogey teams? In professional football? Moore smiles.

“I don’t think so,” he said, clearly a little amused by the question. “Every game is just the next opportunity.

“Look, there are some trends with football clubs that have certain results with certain opposition, some clubs might not get the rub of the green at whatever time.

“But I’ve never turned up at this football club with that mentality or mindset. It’s only ever about the next opponent and how to best go up against that opponent.

“Look, if you go with a mindset of ‘Oh these are a bogey team’, you’re channelling your thoughts in a certain perspective. That’s not something I or we have brought here to the football club.”

Oxford are rock bottom of the form table but have seen a slight upturn in performance since the arrival of Liam Manning last month - two draws.