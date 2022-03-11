Sheffield Wednesday press conference: Darren Moore on Jordan Storey's future and players returning from injury
Last updated: Friday, 11 March, 2022, 14:35
DM on Sam Hutchinson
Says he sees Hutch primarily as a defender, but he could be moved into midfield.
DM on Gregory
Says striker is ready to start tomorrow along with Dominic Iorfa.
‘Lee’s had a good week’.
DM on three-game week ahead
‘I wouldn’t say it’s make or break, there’s so many games still to play this season.
‘We have got seven games in the month of April.’
DM on Tyreece John-Jules
‘Let’s give it another couple of weeks then have a look and see where he’s at.
‘He is making good progress’ - says he should start jogging soon.
‘I still envisage it being towards the end of the season,’ he says of the forward’s return.
DM on forward planning
Admits it’s ‘difficult’ planning for the future when you don’t know what division you will be in next season.
DM on targets
‘I wouldn’t like to discuss any players at present. Let’s just focus on this campaign.’
DM on transfers
‘The phone is ringing at the moment, there’s a lot going on.
‘With the World Cup coming in the winter months, everything has been pushed forward’.
DM on Fleetwood friendly this week
Confirms Chey Dunkley played 65 minutes in a friendly this week and came through it OK.
DM on triallists
‘It presents the opportunity for us to look at one or two potential targets. Part of it is left down to the recruitment team, we bring them into the club, get them training and make them play a game, that’s how it works.
Says club are in the process of making decisions on under-23 players already at the club.
DM on Iorfa
‘He’s back now and he’s somebody at a point now that at any point I see he can get called upon.
‘He’s in a position now where he’s had the sufficient volume of work in training. He’s another big player for us. He’s now back in a position now where he’s fine for a start.’