The Owls failed to take their weight of chances in a windswept 1-1 draw at Cambridge United on Tuesday evening as part of a run on two wins in nine league matches.

But the flip side of that run, Moore said, is that they have lost only one in seven and are growing a sense of resilience that didn’t necessarily exist when he walked through the door in March. Tuesday’s result was the first occasion this season that they have come from behind to earn a point.

“I thought the first half was difficult in terms of getting out of our half,” Moore said. “You saw the conditions here and it was difficult in that we were pinned back in and couldn’t quite get up the pitch.

“We had a couple of good chances to go on and score an equaliser before half-time, and then second half I thought apart from a couple of breakaways it was us, really, on the ball.

“We had large territory and their keeper was the busier of the two tonight without a doubt, which tells me that we played the game in the right manner.”

Wednesday have battled injuries to key players and on Saturday shifted between a 3-5-2 formation to a 4-3-3 before Fisayo Dele-Bashiru netted his first senior goal to earn the Owls a point late on.

His side came on strong in the final stages but couldn’t claim three points.

On the mood in a ‘disappointed’ changing room, Moore said he believed a win was all they needed to ‘kickstart’ their promotion effort.

“The players know,” he said. “We have to keep going. We like once we get that all-important win, we feel that our season will really kickstart from there in terms of the work that we’ve done. We want to really kick on.