It’s become something of a routine for Sheffield Wednesday this season. And it’s proven impressive, if a little stressful.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Owls tend to fall behind in Championship matches - and have done so in nearly two thirds of their games this season (64.86%). Only the bottom two sides in the division, Luton Town (26 times) and Plymouth Argyle (29) have done so more often.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The difference is that Wednesday appear to be made of sterner stuff. Their tally of 20 points from matches in which they have fallen behind is the highest in the league, with Tuesday evening’s remarkable 3-2 win at Norwich City having become their fifth win of the campaign in such circumstances on top of five draws - only League One Bolton Wanderers (seven wins and 23 points) have a greater comeback record of the EFL’s 72 clubs.

It’s not a problem their opponents this weekend have had to contend with much and indeed Sheffield United have scored the first goal in 27 of their Championship outings so far - and 11 times within the first 15 minutes. Of those 27 matches, the Blades have only failed to win five. It will be a clash of two titanic records if Chris Wilder’s side are able to take the lead at Hillsborough on Sunday.

“We have experience with these setbacks to come back,” Owls boss Danny Röhl told The Star after their latest never-say-die outing at Carrow Road. “Of course you have an idea in the half-time on what we can do, but you need the players to believe. I looked my players in the eyes at half-time and it showed me: 'Gaffer we can do it again, we can do it, we need just one momentum'. Straight away in the ball-winning situations you felt it. And then it's football, sometimes it is crazy.

“I don't know, maybe I ask you at half-time how much you'd bet that Sheffield Wednesday would win? Maybe you would not bet one penny on us. But this is football. It is always open and in one moment you can create the momentum back. There is an outstanding mentality in my group and I take this today.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Though he preferred to focus on the fortitude of his players, Röhl’s eye for effective tactical changes no doubt plays a major part in the effort. Wednesday often change their set-up early in matches and substitutions are often made at half-time. No Championship boss has brought on more players that have contributed a direct goal involvement this season than Röhl’s 23.

But it is one of his predecessors that earned a tip of the hat this week from skipper Barry Bannan, who speaking to BBC Sheffield noted the start of the fightback spirit within the squad originated under Darren Moore, who parted ways with the club in the summer of 2023 having achieved promotion from League One - with perhaps the greatest comeback in the club’s history coming via their play-off semi-final win over Peterborough United. It’s that spirit has been further cultivated by Röhl’s Wednesday.

“It started to turn around with Darren Moore,” Bannan said. “Before that with Carlos and people like that we never tended to come from behind. I think that night at home to Peterborough really set that off and we’ve still got a strong core of the group from that game in the squad now. If you can do what we did that night against Peterborough, you’re never going to give up after that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join

“We’ve done well this season, we’ve got the 20 points (from losing positions), but I think the main ones that stand out are the one the other night and then Boxing Day against Middlesbrough when we were 3-0 down at half-time up at their place and then came back to nick a draw. It’s a good group, we never know when we’re beaten and that’s always a good quality to have. But it would be good if we could go two or three up and be cruising instead of having to fight back in second halves!”

Bannan is yet to win in four attempts at a Steel City derby and has spoken about his burning desire to get one under his belt. With Sheffield United fighting for automatic promotion and the Scottish midfielder now aged 35, it could well be that this proves to be his last chance.

“People say it’s just another game but it’s not,” he said. “It means more to the people of Sheffield, so we know what’s at stake. The first game was a close game they nicked in the end, there wasn’t much to it between the two teams. So we go back to our place now with our fans behind us and we’ll go out all guns blazing and do our best to win the game. At the end of the day it will be a massive three points for where we’re trying to get to and it will be a massive day for the people on the blue side of Sheffield.”