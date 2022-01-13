Darren Moore message released to Sheffield Wednesday supporters ahead of Plymouth Argyle test
The chimes of Hi Ho Silver Lining will bounce around Hillsborough for the first time in seven weeks when Sheffield Wednesday line up to take on Plymouth Argyle.
The Owls’ last home clash in League One came as far back as November 23 and while Darren Moore has expressed his anguish at the circumstances that led to he felt was a momentum-breaking lack of action over Christmas, Wednesday will see the benefit of a run of home fixtures if they can get their form going.
In a section of the manager’s programme notes released by swfc.co.uk ahead of his Friday press conference, Moore said: “We are back at Hillsborough after what seems an eternity and we will all welcome playing again in front of our own supporters.
“We have a lot of home games to come because if you look at the division, you will see that only one team has played fewer games at home so far than Sheffield Wednesday. So many of our games have been away from home and I feel for the fans who haven’t been to Hillsborough in such a long time.”
Wednesday are hoping to welcome back a handful of key players for the Plymouth clash before equally difficult matches against Oxford and a resurgent Ipswich Town follow.
They’re looking to bounce back from defeats at Sunderland and Shrewsbury and have had a fortnight to build towards the Argyle fixture.
Reflecting on the Covid-enforced break, Moore said: “We missed vital training sessions as a group during the enforced break and that caused major disruption to our rhythm and impacted massively on preparations for the games when we did return against Sunderland and Shrewsbury.
“But what’s done is done and I am looking forward, not backwards. I am a cup half-full kind of person, nothing can be achieved by dwelling on the past, once the event has gone, win or lose, we move on.
“Hopefully there is no more disruption to come and we can concentrate on the schedules we have in place and getting back to the team we were before the break and I know we can be going forward.”