Darren Moore makes statement selection call as Sheffield Wednesday plot Lincoln City win

Darren Moore has made a bold move in midfield with under-fire trio Dennis Adeniran, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and Tyreeq Bakinson all dropping to the bench in place of part time midfielder Reece James.

By Callum Maxted
Published 1st Apr 2023, 14:15 BST
Updated 1st Apr 2023, 14:15 BST

Moore spoke this week about the failure of the trio in ‘taking the bull by the horns’ with regard to opportunities presented in the absence on the injured George Byers.

“We’re very honest here with our approach,” he said. “All three players have identified that they probably didn’t play to their potential when given the opportunity to step in. We pride ourselves on performance.”

The switch had been spoken about as a possibility during Moore’s pre-match press conference. James, who played in midfield for Moore at former club Doncaster Rovers, steps into the midfield three with Barry Bannan and Will Vaulks.

Owls reece James fires in a cross. Pic Steve Ellis
Away from the midfield, Aden Flint regains his place in the middle of the back three, with versatile stalwart Liam Palmer moving into the wingback positions, as Jack Hunt misses out through an injury that is expected to keep him out for weeks.

Sheffield Wednesday: Stockdale, Palmer, Iorfa, Flint, Famewo, Johnson, James, Vaulks, Bannan, Gregory, Smith

Subs: Dawson, Brown, Bakinson, Adeniran, Shipston, Dele-Bashiru, Wilks

