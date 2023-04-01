Darren Moore has made a bold move in midfield with under-fire trio Dennis Adeniran, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and Tyreeq Bakinson all dropping to the bench in place of part time midfielder Reece James.

Moore spoke this week about the failure of the trio in ‘taking the bull by the horns’ with regard to opportunities presented in the absence on the injured George Byers.

“We’re very honest here with our approach,” he said. “All three players have identified that they probably didn’t play to their potential when given the opportunity to step in. We pride ourselves on performance.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The switch had been spoken about as a possibility during Moore’s pre-match press conference. James, who played in midfield for Moore at former club Doncaster Rovers, steps into the midfield three with Barry Bannan and Will Vaulks.

Owls reece James fires in a cross. Pic Steve Ellis

Away from the midfield, Aden Flint regains his place in the middle of the back three, with versatile stalwart Liam Palmer moving into the wingback positions, as Jack Hunt misses out through an injury that is expected to keep him out for weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield Wednesday: Stockdale, Palmer, Iorfa, Flint, Famewo, Johnson, James, Vaulks, Bannan, Gregory, Smith