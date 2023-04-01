Moore spoke this week about the failure of the trio in ‘taking the bull by the horns’ with regard to opportunities presented in the absence on the injured George Byers.
“We’re very honest here with our approach,” he said. “All three players have identified that they probably didn’t play to their potential when given the opportunity to step in. We pride ourselves on performance.”
The switch had been spoken about as a possibility during Moore’s pre-match press conference. James, who played in midfield for Moore at former club Doncaster Rovers, steps into the midfield three with Barry Bannan and Will Vaulks.
Away from the midfield, Aden Flint regains his place in the middle of the back three, with versatile stalwart Liam Palmer moving into the wingback positions, as Jack Hunt misses out through an injury that is expected to keep him out for weeks.
Sheffield Wednesday: Stockdale, Palmer, Iorfa, Flint, Famewo, Johnson, James, Vaulks, Bannan, Gregory, Smith
Subs: Dawson, Brown, Bakinson, Adeniran, Shipston, Dele-Bashiru, Wilks