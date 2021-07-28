The Owls take on Huddersfield Town in the Carabao Cup with what will be a new-look squad, after Moore was able to bring in six new faces in one of the biggest squad turnovers in the club’s history.

The work goes on, though, and Moore has reiterated the need for further business.

A whole raft of youngsters have spent time with Moore’s first team in preseason but with the squad taking shape, it could be that some find playing opportunities more limited in the coming weeks.

The playing time of talented Sheffield Wednesday youngster Alex Hunt has been limited.

Reports that a deal for Swansea City midfielder George Byers is close has prompted speculation that some of Wednesday’s younger players, perhaps the likes of Alex Hunt or Liam Waldock, could be allowed out on loan.

The Owls don’t have a prolific recent record of allowing players out on loan – Wednesday considered allowing Hunt a temporary move in January – but Moore comes with a solid reputation in developing new players and admitted time away from S6 might be the best way forward.

“I think the younger players have done extremely well for us in preseason,” he said after their final preseason clash, a 2-1 win at Port Vale.

“They’ve been with us for five or six weeks, and I think for some of them it’d be good to get some loan experience for their development as well. Maybe that’ll be where we’re looking at.”

It’s something he may have been mulling over for a little while, it would seem. Moore said earlier this month: “With the youngsters, we’ve had a good look at them and there are one or two of them there have stepped up and stepped onto it.

“But there’s also one or two that still, I feel, could look to have a loan and get some experience. They could also get some game knowledge and game understanding – and to build up their physical strength.