Darren Moore hails Sheffield Wednesday youngsters Fisayo Deli-Bashiru and Ciaran Brennan as high spirits continue

Wednesday ran out 3-0 winners against Newcastle United’s under-21 side in their opening Papa John’s Trophy clash of the season.

The Owls dominated the fixture, with centre-half Ciaran Brennan claiming a clean sheet in his first senior outing since an FA Cup reversal at Everton at the end of January.

Likewise, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru provided a bustling performance in midfield having been one of the shining lights in preseason.

Sheffield Wednesday youngster Fisayo Dele-Bashiru.

Moore told The Star: “I thought both of them can be really, really pleased. Fizz picked up some wonderful positions in midfield and received a lot of ball. He and Lewis Wing worked really well tonight in that position.

“I thought Ciaran Brennan gave as clean a performance as you’d like in the back line out of all the players. He looked like he really enjoyed it tonight and I was pleased for him in terms of his attitude. I was very, very pleased for them.

Alongside the two youngsters, Moore was able to shuffle his pack and offer opportunities to some of the players that have been on the fringes of the squad in the early stages of the season. Dutch winger Sylla Sow and left-back Marvin Johnson both claimed their first Wednesday goals, while there was a collector’s item finish from Liam Palmer.

The Owls boss said: “I was pleased obviously for Sylla [Sow] coming in, Joe [Wildsmith] got some minutes in goal, Theo [Corbeanu] on the other side.