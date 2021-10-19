Darren Moore focuses on the positives after frustrating draw at Cambridge United

The Owls boss, who admitted he watched his side struggle with the conditions at the Abbey Stadium but grew into things as the match went on, said that coming from behind to claim a point showed an improvement in mentality Wednesday have been widely criticised for in recent months.

“The boys are disappointed in there,” he said. “We have to keep going. It’s us as one. Nobody is going to give it to us. One of the senior players said they’ve not come back from being down for a long time. The energy and appetite is there and it tells me the mindset is changing in terms of where we’re going.

“From a psychological point of view that’s big for us in terms of that change.”

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore.

Wednesday missed chances through Lewis Wing and Liam Palmer but couldn’t make them count as Cambridge stood firm.

Midfield man Fisayo Dele-Bashiru scored his first senior goal late on, which served as the moment from which Wednesday started playing with the intensity they have only shown in fits and starts this season.

“We got into a lot of good positions but just couldn’t get that final contact on it,” Moore said. “That was the most disappointing aspect of the night.

“I was delighted for Fizz but we were glad to get back into the game. I never thought we were going to lose the game and always thought we’d get back into it because of how much we had the territory of the ball and how much our influential players were coming into it.

“I was delighted with Barry tonight. A lot of our play came through him and it was wonderful to see Fizz get his goal.

“We’ve had a second game in four games and come to a difficult place under difficult circumstances.

“When Wednesday come into town there’s always an energy from the opposition we have to deal with. We saw that again tonight.