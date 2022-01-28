Darren Moore extends Dejphon Chansiri message after busy few weeks at Sheffield Wednesday

Moore has brought in two Championship defenders in Jordan Storey and Harlee Dean alongside Arsenal starlet Tyreece John-Jules. All three are loan deals and go some way to readdressing an imbalance in the squad brought about by a string of injury issues.

Asked of Chansiri’s financial backing over the last couple of weeks, Moore said: “It’s been excellent. Here at Wednesday we’re all a team and everybody plays their part in bringing success.

“You can look at a team as the set of players but there is a whole team behind them that look after the day to day running of the football club. We work hand in hand.

Sheffield Wednesday chairman Dejphon Chansiri.

“The chairman is the owner of the football club, he has a passion for the football club and we’ve come together over the course of the January window, looked at the balance of the squad in terms of where it’s been at.”

Defenders Dominic Iorfa and Chey Dunkley look set for an extended period out, while Lewis Gibson could have his time at S6 cut short over the next few days. Wednesday have had to play players out of position over the past few months to cover these injuries, a problem that could be remedied with the additions of Storey and Dean.

It’s been an important fortnight or so and will allow Moore to manage and rotate his squad in what is a manic fixture schedule ahead.

Moore said: “Unfortunately the injuries we’ve sustained at the time, we’ve looked at the injuries we’ve still got on the table and saw an opportunity in the window to readdress the balance and get that right.

“That ultimately has to come from the very top, which is the chairman.

“Ultimately, from us all, we have to thank the chairman for allowing us to bring players in. It has to come from the top and it’s happened.