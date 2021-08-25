Darren Moore explains Lewis Gibson mystery after Everton loanee sat out of Sheffield Wednesday clash

The Everton loanee, one of 13 new signings made by Moore in what has been a whirlwind squad turnover this summer, sat out of the Owls’ South Yorkshire derby day at Rotherham United, despite the fact there were no recognised defenders named on the bench.

Sam Hutchinson travelled with the side but was not risked as part of the squad owing to an achilles injury Moore reassured would not be too serious.

Chey Dunkley and Dominic Iorfa earned praise for their handling of Michael Smith in particular in a memorable 2-0 win.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore.

Gibson’s absence prompted questions as to whether he was injured but speaking to The Star, Moore confirmed the decision not to pick him was made in order to accelerate his training programme.

“He was there [at their Middlewood Road training ground] in the morning training,” Moore said. “He’ll be fine, he’ll have another good week’s training and hopefully he’ll be another one back in contention for next week.

“He’s been fine and is again another one for us that will be a really important player in terms of what he’s got.

“We’ve got a nice role and responsibility waiting for him for when he steps into the team.”

Gibson isn’t the only new Wednesday signing yet to make his Owls debut. Wolves loanee Theo Corbeanu and free transfer Dutchman Sylla Sow are also yet to take the field.

Moore confirmed all three players were getting closer to contention and reiterated the need for all signings to be able to get up to speed with the roles and responsibilities required in Wednesday’s new system.

The trio were late additions to the squad and arrived too late to take part in Wednesday’s preseason programme.

“He was training and getting some volume into him,” Moore continued on Gibson. “I’d rather he was training and doing that than coming here and potentially missing a day’s work.