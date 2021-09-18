The QPR-owned loan player, who had a second half goal incorrectly chalked off for offside, was replaced by Theo Corbeanu with 20 minutes to go as the Owls went in search of a winner.

Coming back from a medium-term hamstring injury, his substitution was met with groans from a section of the Wednesday support, but Owls boss Moore explained he was taken off so as not to risk further aggravating the issue.

“He’s been injured for some time with a hamstring for some time and when you get towards 70 minutes it’s not about one game,” he said. “It’s about this whole season and keeping him on the pitch. It was the same with Dennis Adeniran, who had an inflammation in the muscle.

“Sometimes you don’t want to take them off, you want to keep them on the pitch, but we need them on the pitch for the games coming.

“You don’t want them to breakdown. When that happens it’s unforgivable really. They’ll get up to speed where they can play 90 minutes.”

Moore described how happy he was with Shodipo’s performance and went on to say: “He is a game changer. Anything they tried to do in defence, he occupied two players all afternoon and he was exceptional.

“He’s just got back in now and that’s why while everybody is frustrated that he went off, I’ve got to protect him.

“I need him for the games ahead of us and that’s the thing. In the melee of a match like that you do think of leaving him on, but the last thing we need him to do is goe injured.

“He’s building up the match minutes and getting up to speed and we were just edging it in terms of him playing 90 minutes.

“With Mide, even as good as he was today, there’s so much more to come from his game and that will come with more minutes on the pitch. He’ll get fitter, he’ll get stronger and he’ll find his timing.

“As good as he was, there is so much more to come from him and we’ll get him back there.