The Owls captain had started 84 consecutive league matches in a run stretching back to November 2019 ahead of the clash and though he was forced out of the weekend’s defeat at Ipswich Town with a knock to the leg.

Though the former Scotland international was partly left out as a precaution after that knock, a tweak in system at the DW Stadium saw him watch on from the bench.

“It was a little bit of both,” Moore said. “I looked at the game and just thought with the personnel that tonight was right. The players did well with what we asked them to do and we’re grateful for that.

“He took a knock on Saturday, he has recovered from the knock and I think an extra 72 hours will have done that the world of good. We expect him to be back fit ready and back in the team ready, training and he will be part of the squad.

“He’s alright. He’s fine tonight and if he’d had to come on he’d have played his part for the team.

“We were grateful we didn’t have to bring him on tonight and he’ll be well recovered and available for Saturday.”

A calamity first half own goal from Wigan midfielder Max Power and a well-taken effort from Callum Paterson saw Wednesday end a run of four matches without a win.