Darren Moore details team selection as Sheffield Wednesday are edged out by plucky Morecambe

The Owls fell from the top of League One thanks to a Dennis Adeniran goal from a Morecambe corner. Full-back Liam Palmer was shuffled inside as a makeshift centre-half and acquitted himself well while Marvin Johnson played at left-back.

Wednesday had much of the game but against a Shrimpers defence that sat in deep, they were unable to pick the lock.

“I knew that if we got that goal it forces them to come out,” Moore said after the game. “We couldn’t get that goal today and credit to Morecambe for their resilience and doggedness to stay in the game.

“I always come away from a match and think ‘did we have chances, did we have opportunities?’ As long as you have them, with the players we’ve got, we’ll score more than we have blank days like this.

“We’ll analyse this and have a look I’ve told the boys there are more games like this coming our way. We’ve got to be calm, we’ve got to be patient and have that focus about how we’re going back into those games.”

Chey Dunkley missed out with a minor knock and Lewis Gibson, who warmed up on his own in front of supporters ahead of the match, is still on the way back from injury.

Volunteering an explanation for his team selection, Moore said: “We knew Palms could do that job. We looked at Sam [Hutchinson} and decided he wasn’t quite going to make it. I thought him and Dom [Iorfa] were fine today.

“Marvin [Johnson] came in at left-back and I thought he was fine as well. There’s a good experience along that back line and we didn’t feel we had much pressure there.

“I wanted to get George [Byers] in today because I thought we would get a lot of possession on the ball, I wanted him to dominate the ball with Bannan and Dennis [Adeniran], with his power from midfield.