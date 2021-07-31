Darren Moore delivers latest on Julian Börner's Sheffield Wednesday future
It’s been one of the more drawn-out transfer sagas of the summer at Sheffield Wednesday.
But the switch of German centre-half Julian Börner to 2.Bundesliga side Hannover 96 is at last in its final stages, so says Owls manager Darren Moore
Reports last week suggested the deal was to be held up only by the coronavirus-enforced quarantine rules set out in Germany. It is believed a fee of around £128,000 was agreed between the two clubs.
“Anything we can do this side to get it done,” Moore said on a deal that appers to have made sense for both clubs and Börner himself. “We’re working with them closely to do that.
“It’s in a position whereby it’s in the final stages. Once that is confirmed we’ll be able to give you some more information on that, but at this moment, both clubs are working to get it done.”
In two seasons Börner made 70 appearances for Wednesday, scoring four times.