Speaking ahead of Tuesday evening’s clash with Morecambe, the Owls boss confirmed that midfield man Dennis Adeniran is unlikely to feature again having undergone surgery on a hamstring injury. Adeniran himself had said he was likely to miss the rest of the campaign.

The former Everton man has made 23 appearances across all competitions for Wednesday having signed on a free transfer in the summer.

Moore told swfc.co.uk: “Dennis is out for the rest of the season and the whole group will rally around him because there is nothing worse for a player than to be on the treatment table for a long period of time.

“It is an incredibly frustrating experience and one I know first-hand because I tore my ACL as a player and was out for months.

“You just want to be out there performing and to have that taken away can take its toll mentally as well as physically.

“You are looking at things from afar, you are analysing situations, areas where you know you can help but you can’t and that’s tough to deal with.

“That’s why it’s vital to have the right support and a structured plan of action in place. You need light at the end of the tunnel, working hand in hand with the medical and sports science departments.