The Star revealed early in the week that sports science man Rob Lee was to join the club from Moore’s old club Doncaster Rovers, a matter later confirmed by current Rovers boss Richie Wellens. Luke Dopson, who had worked as lead performance coach at S6, has moved on to Huddersfield Town.

Speaking to The Star ahead of the Owls’ clash with Bolton Wanderers this weekend, the Wednesday manager confirmed that Lee had started work at their Middlewood Road training ground and that he expects him to make an impact at the club.

“Rob is somebody I worked with previously at Doncaster,” he said. “He’s a really good sports science and strength and conditioning coach.

“Luke Dopson who was here has obviously moved on so the opportunity came and Rob wanted to seize that opportunity.

“I’m really pleased to be working with him again, he’s a good guy, he’s in here now assessing the squad and he’ll assess the squad over the next couple of weeks in terms of where we’re at.”

Lee’s addition is the latest move in Moore’s transformation at Wednesday, with Jamie Smith, Adriano Basso and Simon Ireland also having joined since his March arrival.

While there will be a period of assessment over the coming weeks, the manager’s first-hand experience of Lee’s methods made it a no-brainer when it came to bringing him in.

Moore said: “He’ll bring new devices in terms of what we had at Doncaster in that the fitness, strength and conditioning of the team was really, really top order and he was able to recycle the same group of players week after week, game after game.

“There was a toughness and robustness about us.

“For him to bring that here, first he has to assess the squad’s performance in terms of where we’re at as a group and as individuals and then gradually he’ll get his work in here and gradually I know the squad will benefit to have him here. We’re pleased to have him with us.”