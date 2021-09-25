Darren Moore backs struggling Sheffield Wednesday and Ipswich to put on a show

But this afternoon’s clash between Sheffield Wednesday and Ipswich Town – the two favourites for promotion before the season began – will have little ramifications at the top of the division...for now at least.

Both sides fall into the ‘fallen giants’ category and are two of seven former Premier League sides competing in the third tier this season.

Yet despite impressive recruitment drives they have endured a stuttering start.

Darren Moore, Manager of Sheffield Wednesday (photo by George Wood/Getty Images).

Ipswich, who brought in 19 new faces over the summer, have won just once all season in all competitions.

The Owls have fared better but Darren Moore’s side have, by the manager’s own admission, been in a rut in recent weeks with just one point to show from their last three matches.

Still, the Wednesday boss feels the teams can still put on a show at Portman Road worthy of a table-topping clash.

He said: "It’s a great game potentially on Saturday, two teams who’ve had big turnarounds in terms of player recruitment and hopefully it’ll be a good fast game of football.”

"We want to win every week. I would be saying that whether we go into the Ipswich game with five wins or five defeats. I’m greedy, I want to win every game, it’s as simple as that.