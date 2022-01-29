Darren Moore admits there may still more to come in the transfer window at Sheffield Wednesday

The Owls have already brought in three loanees in Jordan Storey, Harlee Dean and Tyreece John-Jules, prompting manager Darren Moore to suggest the club were done in terms of potential additions.

But confirmation of an injury to key man Lee Gregory means Wednesday may dip their toe back in the market for additions, Moore told The Star after a solid 1-0 home win over fellow promotion hopefuls Ipswich Town on Saturday.

“We’ll have a look at where Lee is at over the next 24 hours and go from there and maybe have a look,” Moore said. “You never know.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore.

“It all depends. It might be in midfield if we need an extra one, we might have to adjust it for someone else. We’ll just have to wait and see how it is and go from there, really.

“We’re in this couple of days where you might need to look at the balance of the squad and make one more final addition somewhere.

“The difficult thing is that you’re just trying to protect just in case. You just don’t know in the second half of the season and the way it’s been this season with the unforeseen injuries, we’ve had our fair share.

“You just want to make sure. You might want to add someone, people might question why but it’s about just in case. We’ll have a look before the window closes.”

Wednesday recalled a number of young players from loan spells in non-league football and have since farmed Alex Hunt out to Oldham Athletic.

Moore is expected more players to walk through the exit door in the coming days, with the club having received interest from other clubs in a handful of players.

It means what was previously assumed to be a sleepy couple of days of the window could come alive. The window closes at 11pm on Monday evening.

“There’ll probably be some outs,” Moore admitted. “We’ve had one or two enquiries for one or two of our players. We’ll see over the next 48 hours.