Darren Moore admits Sheffield Wednesday attacking transfer priority as Kyle Joseph reports hot up

The Owls have already added Michael Smith to their forward ranks this summer but it was confirmed that he’ll miss this weekend’s clash at MK Dons – as will last season’s top scorer Lee Gregory.

A long-held interest in Hull City attacker Mallik Wilks continues, though the two clubs are at an impasse over a fee, with Tigers boss Shota Areladze saying he expects the 23-year-old to stay on Humberside this season.

Wednesday are said to be battling Oxford United for the loan signing of Swansea City youngster Kyle Joseph.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore wants to add to his attacking strength in depth this transfer window.

And while he stayed true to his policy of refusing to discuss players currently registered to other clubs, Moore confirmed the club are looking into adding to their attacking areas.

“I’ll agree in terms of needing more attacking options to add to that attacking threat,” Moore said. “That’s fair to say.

“Is anything close? My message is always clear because I’ve been successful in getting deals done, I’ve been bitten getting deals done. It’s only done when it’s dne and the contract is signed.

“Up until then, we keep pushing and trying.

“Also, we have to focus on what we have here because we’re here preparing for games. But I do agree [that Wednesday need more attacking players].