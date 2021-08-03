Darren Moore admits new Sheffield Wednesday addition imminent and that transfer activity continues

Darren Moore has been operating a man down from the team he started pre-season with after the former Nottingham Forest coach left for personal reasons on July 20.

The Wednesday boss confirmed the club were quickly on with finding a replacement and it is understood a handful of interviews took place. The role is unlikely to be given to an internal candidate.

“We’re in the process of getting there now,” Moore told The Star when asked for an update. “We’re expected to be able to do something there soon.”

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore.

On the playing front, Wednesday are believed to be closing in on the additions of Marvin Johnson and George Byers. Asked whether he could provide any update on the transfer front, Moore continued to play his cards close to his chest.

“We’re working,” he said. “The only time I’m happy now is when they’ve put pen to paper and I see them in front of me.

“It’s right up to the last minute, because the competition out there is fierce.”

Moore has already brought in eight new faces as part of a huge turnover in playing staff. No fewer than 13 senior men left the club at the end of June in what many onlookers have seen as a much-needed reboot.

The Owls boss, who has been praised for his handling of the club’s transfer activity so far, has explained the level of competition they have faced in the transfer window.

“I’m pleased that we’ve done some business,” he said. “You’re battling with seven or eight teams from our league and you’re also battling with seven or eight teams in the Championship. We’re all vying for the same players really.

“Some players are sat waiting for other things to come about. When you think they might jump at the chance, they’re actually waiting because they think things are slow and are going to heat up.