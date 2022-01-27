The Australian international, who is a stand-out Wednesday player but has battled a remarkable run of injury problems since he arrived in South Yorkshire in the summer of 2019, is out of contract at the end of the current campaign.

Speaking to The Star, Owls boss Darren Moore admitted that nothing had been decided on Luongo’s future and that being able to play a consistent part in the next few weeks will give the club a better idea of where things are at.

“Mass has come back in and he’s done wonderfully for us,” Moore said. “He’s at a stage now where he’s getting stronger.

“I’m really pleased with how he’s come back. In that three-game suspension we missed him in terms of what he brings to that midfield.

“And I’ve said to Mass that he has to continue with the way he’s going. He’s getting stronger and stronger, there’s a fixture list coming up where that continuity of games will be there.

“Mass just wants to get back to playing football to a level and playing his consistent best. We know the qualities that Mass has. We just want him to do it over a consistent part of it and then we can all have a look.”

Speaking after he played a starring role in Wednesday’s 3-2 win at Accrington Stanley back in November, Luongo said on his contract situation: “I don’t know. I haven’t really thought about it. I’ve got this season left.

“It’s hard, because how can you have a conversation with someone that’s not really playing? All my focus has been on getting back fit.

“I haven’t really thought about it and I don’t think I will think about it until May or whatever.”

But would he be interested in having a conversation over his future?