Johnson, whose his first League One goal for the Owls was enough to earn them a 1-0 win and propel them into eighth place, hobbled out of the clash in the 84th minute with a suspected ankle knock.

Asked after the match for an early prognosis on the issue, Moore seemed hopeful it wasn’t a serious one.

“I don’t know if it’s his ankle,” he said. “I need to take a look, I’m not sure on that one.

“But the fact he was able to walk off the pitch and was able to put his weight on it, that was a pleasing sign for me and I’m hoping it was just a bit of a kick more than anything.”

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Josh Windass both impressed but were substituted early ahead of a hectic run of fixtures. Moore expressed no concern on their fitness

He said: “Hopefully not [there are no more injuries]. It was more to keep the impetus in the game. There was a lot of energy on it, so when I saw people starting to drop off in that energy a little bit, you try to replace it.

“The only one we need to really look at is Marvin. That one was a forced change.