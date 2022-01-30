Darren Moore admits Marvin Johnson injury concern and explains Josh Windass and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing substitutions in Sheffield Wednesday's Ipswich Town win
Sheffield Wednesday will take a close look at the injury that forced match winner Marvin Johnson out of their win over Ipswich Town on Saturday.
Johnson, whose his first League One goal for the Owls was enough to earn them a 1-0 win and propel them into eighth place, hobbled out of the clash in the 84th minute with a suspected ankle knock.
Asked after the match for an early prognosis on the issue, Moore seemed hopeful it wasn’t a serious one.
“I don’t know if it’s his ankle,” he said. “I need to take a look, I’m not sure on that one.
“But the fact he was able to walk off the pitch and was able to put his weight on it, that was a pleasing sign for me and I’m hoping it was just a bit of a kick more than anything.”
Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Josh Windass both impressed but were substituted early ahead of a hectic run of fixtures. Moore expressed no concern on their fitness
He said: “Hopefully not [there are no more injuries]. It was more to keep the impetus in the game. There was a lot of energy on it, so when I saw people starting to drop off in that energy a little bit, you try to replace it.
“The only one we need to really look at is Marvin. That one was a forced change.
“I wanted to bring Paterson on for Kamberi because he was starting to tire. But in the end we made the switch to put Hunty back to right-back and Palms on the left. That was forced.”