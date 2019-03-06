Dare to dream? How Sheffield Wednesday's Championship run-in compares to their play-off chasing rivals

Here's a look at how every team in the chasing pack's run-in compares... do you fancy Wednesday for a late upset? Click through the images below for Bristol City, Derby County, Birmingham City, Nottingham Forest, Hull City, Aston Villa, Preston North End and the Owls' upcoming fixtures, right up until the end of the season.

1. Matchday 36 Derby County v Owls, Blackburn v Preston, Nottingham Forest v Hull, Bristol City v Leeds, Birmingham v Aston Villa.

2. Matchday 37 Bolton v Owls, Bristol City v Ipswich, Derby v Stoke, Birmingham v Millwall, Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa, Norwich v Hull, Middlesbrough v Preston.

3. Matchday 38 Owls v Blackburn, Hull v QPR, Ipswich v Nottingham Forest, Preston v Birmingham, Aston Villa v Middlesbrough.

4. Matchday 39 Stoke v Owls, West Brom v Birmingham, Reading v Preston, Aston Villa v Blackburn, Forest v Swansea, Ipswich v Hull, Derby v Rotherham, Sheffield United v Bristol City, Middlesbrough v Norwich, Middlesbrough v Bristol City.

