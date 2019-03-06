Sheffield Wednesday

Dare to dream? How Sheffield Wednesday's Championship run-in compares to their play-off chasing rivals

Sheffield Wednesday are just six points off the play-off places after an upturn in form under Steve Bruce - but is it too late for the Owls to mount a late charge for the play-offs?

Here's a look at how every team in the chasing pack's run-in compares... do you fancy Wednesday for a late upset? Click through the images below for Bristol City, Derby County, Birmingham City, Nottingham Forest, Hull City, Aston Villa, Preston North End and the Owls' upcoming fixtures, right up until the end of the season.

Derby County v Owls, Blackburn v Preston, Nottingham Forest v Hull, Bristol City v Leeds, Birmingham v Aston Villa.

1. Matchday 36

Bolton v Owls, Bristol City v Ipswich, Derby v Stoke, Birmingham v Millwall, Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa, Norwich v Hull, Middlesbrough v Preston.

2. Matchday 37

Owls v Blackburn, Hull v QPR, Ipswich v Nottingham Forest, Preston v Birmingham, Aston Villa v Middlesbrough.

3. Matchday 38

Stoke v Owls, West Brom v Birmingham, Reading v Preston, Aston Villa v Blackburn, Forest v Swansea, Ipswich v Hull, Derby v Rotherham, Sheffield United v Bristol City, Middlesbrough v Norwich, Middlesbrough v Bristol City.

4. Matchday 39

