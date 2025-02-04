Danny Röhl's view on Sheffield Wednesday characteristic as good as Bayern Munich

Bar a free agent signing, Sheffield Wednesday know the squad they will work with from now until the end of the season.

The January transfer window brought two additions in Stuart Armstrong and Ibrahim Cissoko, as well as the important re-signing of Shea Charles. Deadline day came and went without a deal made, but Gabriel Otegbayo was confirmed to have been signed to a contract extension.

Owls boss Danny Röhl reiterated towards the back end of the window that he would only consider additions he felt would make a stark impact on the side’s fortunes and speaking ahead of the weekend repeated praise for the spirit and mental toughness of the group. Wednesday have won more points from losing positions than any other Championship club this season and the former Bayern Munich and Germany coach puts the togetherness shown by his players up there with any he has worked with previously.

“You see a group that goes into games and that can win games,” he said in conversation with The Star last week. “We have a good group together and it is not always just about quality only, you need character and mentality. When I look back this group has maybe the best mentality I have seen so far. This is a big strength of our group.

“It is about the attitude and mentality. I had a meeting and demanded more points, to push each other in the training sessions. With belief the players come into every game and it is important sometimes we don't get too disappointed because our demands and expectations and wish is so high. But I see players that sit in front of me and they say 'I believe we can do this'. This is great to see and it is a big, big part of achieving something.”

The next mission laid down to 10th-placed Wednesday by their manager is the pursuit of 50 points, of which they are eight short. Sat just two points shy of sixth place, Röhl has spoken about a desire to reach the March international break in touch with the top six before they go for something remarkable in the last eight matches.