The Owls head to Blackburn Rovers this weekend with the knowledge that, if results go their way on Saturday, they will have another chance to climb out of the Championship relegation zone, however it could also be the case that kick off arrives with them locked in the bottom three for another week.

Röhl has spoken about making sure they focus on themselves at this point in time as they head into the final three games, and by all accounts it would appear that he will be dealing with the same group of players that he selected from for the visit of Stoke City last weekend.

Wednesday’s two main absentees at present are Di’Shon Bernard and Ian Poveda, both of whom have missed games of late, and while the bad news is that neither are expected to make the trip to Ewood Park, there is a positive for the Owls given that they don’t have any fresh injury concerns to deal with at this point in time.

Speaking to The Star he said, “It’s nearly the same squad, nobody comes back at the moment - but we still have two days to go. That’s new, it’s normally one day, but we have two until Sunday. I’m not sure that anyone comes back, so it’ll be the same players available - I have to now select a squad.

“Hopefully Di’Shon is back before the end of the season, the same with Ian, but we’ll see. Di’Shon I’m hoping in the week, but it’s day to day and we’ll try to get him back on the grass. It’d be helpful to have both available, but my focus is on the players that are available."

