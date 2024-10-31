Danny Röhl's Sheffield Wednesday free agent stance revealed after interesting week

The free agent market remains open to EFL clubs after the closure of the transfer window - and Sheffield Wednesday have an injury or two to contend with.

News of a long-term issue to Akin Famewo has opened up the question of whether Sheffield Wednesday may be tempted to dip into the free agent market to bolster their numbers. The Owls have room in their EFL squad list for new additions and are able to bring in uncontracted players outside of the confides of a transfer window.

Other clubs in the EFL have taken advantage of this rule - the Owls’ city rivals Sheffield United are believed to be closing in on the signing of former West Ham and Manchester City youngster Jamal Baptiste - and Wednesday have done so in the not too distant past.

But it doesn’t appear to be the route Danny Röhl is likely to go down in the immediate future. Speaking ahead of this weekend’s visit of Watford, the Wednesday boss said Tuesday evening’s spirited Carabao Cup outing at Brentford had given him encouragement that the squad was equipped to handle Famewo’s absence.

Asked on whether they might be tempted to take a look at any free agent options after Famewo’s injury issue in particular, Röhl said: “I must say, after Tuesday we have two more options. We played with Max (Lowe) in the centre-half position and he did well and we played with Gab (Otegbayo). I think this is a good sign, that you see other players can fill this position. It is a real shame for Akin and it is hard for him, we feel with him. But Tuesday gave me two more options.

“It gives me a big, big strength of the squad. You start with three different guys in front, they play and give everything, then we have the next three guys and you don’t get the feeling you drop down. You get the feeling you can make an impact with any players, it doesn’t matter who and you get the feeling you can play with anyone.

“Of course there is space to improve but at the moment we have a strong core, everybody knows what we want to do and what we have to do. It also makes it easier for the players to come in (to the side).”