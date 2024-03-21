Danny Röhl's relegation battle admission after tough Sheffield Wednesday blip

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The weekend before facing title-chasing duo, Leeds United and Ipswich Town, the Owls had managed to claw back ground on those above them to the extent that they had got level with both Stoke City and Huddersfield Town on 38 points, while Birmingham City and Queens Park Rangers sat one point ahead on 39.

Back-to-back defeats weren’t unexpected given the opposition, but while there was still disappointment from Danny Röhl and his side there situation hasn’t changed too much – a win in their next fixture gets them out of the bottom three if other results go their way, and they remain the only club in the bottom eight who has won more than two of their last five fixtures.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For Röhl, he says that he’s ‘convinced’ about his side’s ability to beat the drop still, and admitted that he takes solace from the fact that – after two tough games – they’re only two points off safety.

Speaking to The Star at Portman Road, the Owls boss said, “I think when you have two games with Leeds and Ipswich, and after them you drop down by just one point maybe you take it… Of course we had hoped to make the jump over line, but at the moment just one or two points - and though it’s not ideal, there’s still a big chance for us. One win and we can come back again.

"This is what we have to try, and I’m convinced about my team. The mentality in the last five months since I arrived has been really great.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad