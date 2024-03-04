Danny Röhl’s hefty Sheffield Wednesday points target as Owls eye great escape

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Danny Röhl’s appointment at Hillsborough was one that galvanised everyone, on and off the pitch, and with 11 games left to play they now find themselves three points away from safety and with a real fighting chance of climbing out of the bottom three in the coming weeks.

Looking at the form table for the last six games only five sides in the division have performed better than Wednesday’s 12-point return, however unfortunately for them one of them is Queens Park Rangers. Huddersfield Town, meanwhile, are ninth in the same form table.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The run of results has led to a congested relegation battle that means Wednesday are only five points away from 15th-placed Plymouth Argyle, leaving a number of teams up the table looking over their shoulders.

The 2019-20 campaign – when all three relegated sides managed it - is the only one in the last seven seasons where a team went down with more than 44 points, however Rohl believes that more than that will be required for the Owls if they’re to pull off the great escape.

"I think it could be 50 this season," he said. "Maybe some years ago it was 45 but when I see the race at the moment it could not be enough. But I won't look too far forward... For me the next one is the most important one. I always make small goals and the next goal for us is 40 points. Then we can speak about the next step."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad