Given the circumstances, it would be easy to have kicked a bottle in frustration or to have looked downtrodden.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Because at the final whistle of Sheffield Wednesday’s 1-0 defeat at Watford, Danny Röhl’s first as Owls boss, they had every right to feel aggrieved after seeing a promising performance and moments of huge encouragement go unrewarded.

A chin-scratching penalty retraction, good chances made and a late concession to a side that had been kept at arm’s length for the most part - of Wednesday’s nine Championship defeats this season, this one will have stung more than most.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But there was no bottle-booting. Röhl’s reaction was one of genuine satisfaction and positivity at what he’d seen, turning to his newly-assembled coaching colleagues and exchanging warm words. The result was disappointing, he’d later admit, but few watching wouldn’t agree with the German’s assertion that encouraging steps had been taken straight out of the blocks.

A nine-point gap to the safety places has been opened up but with important matches scheduled to come thick and fast, there’s no time to waste. Röhl speaks with a quiet authority and told reporters he is ‘convinced’ of Wednesday’s ability to retain their Championship status.

“I’m convinced about the team and that we can do this (survive),” he said. “We’re up for the fight and it’s a long season. For me it was a good signal of how we’re ready. It’s important to get first impressions out on the pitch. Hopefully we can go forward with our fans to create energy and in the dressing room there’s belief and energy.