Michael Smith was once again a game-changing force for Sheffield Wednesday in their draw with Luton Town on Saturday, prompting further questions over why he is not chosen to start more matches.

The front man looks set to stay on at Hillsborough following serious interest from League One Wrexham and added his seventh goal of the season from the penalty spot having replaced Jamal Lowe at the break. A dour first half showing was livened up by Smith and fellow substitute Stuart Armstrong, who impressed on debut following his signing this week.

Smith has started in only eight of his 26 Championship appearances this season and carries an impression hit rate of 0.58 goals per 90 minutes played - a rate bettered by only four players in the division to have scored the same number of times or more. It begs the question of whether Smith’s style of play is suited to coming into games later on - or whether his form in front of goal could be extended with more time on the pitch from the start.

“Of course I know this is something people talk about,” Röhl smiled when explaining his thinking for the Luton game. “I can understand it completely and I know why some supporters might be a little bit critical of me. But for me it was about decision making and game management. Luton are one of the best teams on set pieces and if I start with Pato and Smudge and I have to sub one or two of them after 70 minutes, then my team gets smaller and smaller.

“That would make things difficult for set pieces. That was the decision today. I decided to start with the team and Pato gave me the flexibility to start with a back five, because the opponent could have started with a 4-3-3 or a 5-2-3 and I wanted to have the flexibility on the pitch to change something is necessary. It is not about performance (of each individual).”

Though frustrated not to take all three points after dominating the second half, the point pushed Wednesday further towards the play-off places and furthered their record of points won from losing positions. They also have the record for the most substitutes coming on to score.

“It is part of the reason we have the most goals in the league after subs,” Röhl continued. “We are able to bring this impact, if you are negative you might think the manager could not find the starting 11, if you are positive you see there is always a reason I make these decisions. After the game you can always say ‘Why not this, why not this?’ I have to make decisions before the game and now I am more pleased that we are able to make an impact.”