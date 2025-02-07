Danny Röhl 'will not allow' Sheffield Wednesday gloom - appeal to all involved

Danny Röhl believes Sheffield Wednesday can continue to punch up in their quest to squeeze everything they can from their Championship campaign with the final months in sight - and the right mindset is key to his thinking.

The Owls have battled their way to 10th place, just two points short of this weekend’s opponents West Bromwich Albion in the fiercely-contested sixth play-off place. Their next eight fixtures run into the final international break of the season and will see Wednesday take on five of the nine sides above them in the table.

From there - and after the tally of 50 points is reached as a long-spoken about target - Röhl has described a kick-on towards the top six. In terms of squad value and budget, the suggestion is that Wednesday are swinging above their weight class.

“It shows where we are with our budget and our performance,” Röhl said. “It shows where we are and this is a big credit to my team. I feel like this is a big step up to face the top half of the table, when you look at the budgets maybe these are the big dogs. But we have our tools, we have our togetherness.

“This is what I mean about our mentality. We are not scared, we are also very strong as we can bring our strength in. This is what we like to do, maybe we are a little bit of an underdog at the moment. It is just two points but it is not so bad. With this mindset, our belief and mentality it can be a successful combination.”

The retention of talented Premier League midfielder Shea Charles in January retained a great percentage of its squad value. With a rocky January now in the past and with the squad improved with the additions of Stuart Armstrong, Ibrahim Cissoko and Ryo Hatsuse, the hope is that they can kick on. Negative energy, Röhl said, is unwelcome.

“This is the process,” Röhl continued. “There are teams that stay for longer in better positions in the table, or they come from the Premier League. We have in the last five years had some up and downs. It not is not always easy to make the huge steps, but if you compare maybe we have a small value but some players have good values that maybe at the moment don’t count.

“We will improve the squad step by step. When I arrived the squad was maybe £20m, now we have increased these limits up. It is hard working to make make these steps forward. We try our best, the Chairman has tried his best and this is what I want to see from everyone at this club in the next 16 matchdays. I will not allow to be negative. It makes no sense, we should be proud but humble and hungry for more.

“We do not relax now. Of course we need ambitions but we must also bring our situation in context to where we are.”