Danny Röhl 'wants the emotions' as Sheffield Wednesday press on for the real thing

The time is now for Sheffield Wednesday as they prepare to kick off their Championship campaign this weekend as old foes Plymouth Argyle come to town.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Supermarket brand cola or a cold glass of Diet Coke? Poolside sun-tanning or inner-city sunbed? Cats on Broadway or that mad movie with James Corden? The alternatives are not bad - the movie aside perhaps - but nothing hits quite like the real thing, does it?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Naff comparisons notwithstanding, that’s the attitude of Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Röhl as he approaches the opening fixture of his first full season in management. The Owls have have completed an intense and successful pre-season programme, taking on opposition from no fewer than four top tier European leagues on a voyage of discovery as they sought to imbed new technical aspects to their game.

Coaches and players have spoken positively of their summer efforts and the fruits of their labour, albeit it a little light on goals, has been there to see. There’s a spirit of excitement building at S6, with expectations ranging from a season of midtable progression to promotion hopefulness depending on who you ask.

Speaking to The Star after their final friendly run-out against La Liga outfit CD Leganes, Röhl presented a smile when asked of his feelings heading into the real thing. He is excited to dive back into the experience of a Championship season and the emotions it delivers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At first I was looking forward for the pre-season, but now it is the time where we really start,” he said. “It is nice to talk about friendly games and this and this, but now we want to deliver, to entertain our fans with sold-out stadiums, we want the emotions, to take points. We want to better other teams in the Championship.”

As for his own ambitions, he foresees an ever-competitive division. What he would like to see from Wednesday is a good start to the campaign - one they didn’t get last time out - and progression.

He said: “It will be an interesting season, I think. A lot of clubs ambitions are to attack the front, but for us it is about the process and to make the next step. One year ago we were promoted then we had a tough time at the beginning of the season, then a good end. Hopefully we can start with a good start to the season and a good end.”