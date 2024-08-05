Danny Röhl wants Sheffield Wednesday transfer business in the next few days

A busy transfer window has already seen Sheffield Wednesday welcome 10 new signings to the club - and manager Danny Röhl is keen to see them add more sooner rather than later.

Danny Röhl has expressed his satisfaction with how Sheffield Wednesday have gone about their summer transfer business, but with their season opener against Plymouth Argyle now less than a week away, he’d like to see further deals completed before the big campaign kick-off at Hillsborough next Sunday.

Ike Ugbo remains the name on the lips of Wednesday supporters as the club continue in their efforts to sign him from French club Troyes. The Star revealed last week that Sunderland are among the clubs rivalling the Owls for his signature as time moves on towards the start of the season.

Further deals are believed to be in the works, some of which are loan deals for Premier League youngsters. Those deals can often take place towards the back end of a transfer window, which closes at the end of the month. But with Röhl admitting Wednesday are expecting a ‘photo finish’ on their Ugbo pursuit, he made clear that in an ideal world, the club will be able to bring in some new faces before their Argyle match-up at Hillsborough on Sunday.

“The key point is that next week is the first matchday,” Röhl told The Star. “Of course we can wait, wait, wait until the end of August but maybe we miss opportunities. I know sometimes things happen at the end of the transfer window. I'm really hoping we find the next piece as soon as possible, but let's see. We are making decisions together. The race is open and if some clubs are also in the race then we have to be quicker, we have to be faster (than other teams). Hopefully we are.”

Wednesday elected to take on high-level opposition throughout their pre-season and have shown great strides in their playing style both in and out of possession. Staff and players have indicated a confidence in how they’re shaping up heading into the season, though an upbeat Röhl conceded a small concern over the number of goals scored. Since their run-out at non-league Alfreton Town at the start of the month, they’ve scored twice. The addition of a number nine - perhaps Ugbo - is an important step to take, he suggested.

“We need goals to win games,” he said. “This is one part, we scored just two times in all the pre-season games. It is nice when you play good football until the box but to kill opponents, to hurt them, then it is the last 20 metres. This is the big challenge now.”