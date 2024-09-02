Danny Röhl to think on tactical query as Sheffield Wednesday look for kickstart break

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A run of three league defeats on the spin has taken Sheffield Wednesday into the first international break of the season.

A 3-0 defeat at Millwall left Sheffield Wednesday without a point or a goal in their last three Championship matches but the wheels are already in motion as to how talented boss Danny Röhl and his coaching staff go about leading an early season resurgence. With the glory of their opening day win against Plymouth Argyle suddenly something of a memory, an early international break offers the opportunity for a fortnight away from matches to work on what needs to be worked on.

Much has been made of tactical and technical changes to how Wednesday plan to go about things this season, a plan that looks towards encouraging a longer-term playing philosophy at Hillsborough many have seen as absent for many years. There seems no doubt that quest will continue, but with Röhl having spoken about the need for results alongside process, he said there will be decisions made on all fronts as to how they jump out of their early days form funk on the other side of the break.

Asked about whether there is a consideration to edge away from some of the tactical changes they have brought in in what was an intense pre-season programme, the Owls boss admitted solutions will be sought but that of course the answer to their latest defeat went beyond matters purely tactical.

He told The Star: “We can speak about tactical things, this and that and my idea, but it is first the basics and it does not just depend on tactical things. Of course I will look to the solutions and what are the reasons why for the last games, but especially today I am disappointed. But this is my job. As a manager I must look now forward and find solutions in the next two weeks. We have to work hard, we will work hard in the next two weeks and then hopefully we will see a new face from us.

“I spoke about process and results. We need both, if you are just about process and process without results then in this job it is difficult. For me this is the key part, how we can take results with which group and with which team and in which direction. We will not change everything completely, but we will think about some things, how we can improve things and how as quickly as possible we can bring success back.”

Last season saw Röhl and his coaching staff veer slightly from their tactical preferences as Wednesday went back to basics in some matches to secure a historic survival effort. Speaking to BBC Sheffield post-match at The Den, the 35-year-old was asked whether the players were capable of playing in their current style. With the need for a quick upturn in results in mind, Röhl admitted there will be thought given the right ‘mix’, both in terms of the team and how they go about things.

“One thing is the belief, to be ready for this again and again,” he said. “My job is to find the right mix for how we want to play and to be successful. I spoke about the process but the process without results, but without results it is difficult. For the process you need results for self-confidence. From this point on Monday we go forward and I prepare my team for the next challenge.

“We will fight back in a successful way. Now we have time for this, but we have to start as soon as possible and take points and points. The next time between the next two international breaks is of course an important one, this is what we have to do and we will do. It was a big, big signal, I spoke about the reality and this is what we need to take first, the reality of where we are, and this is again very deep in the table. From this point we have to fight again and again and be ready for this. From a difficult position last year we did well and this season we start again to come back from this position.”