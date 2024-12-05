Danny Röhl successor set to battle it out with Sheffield Wednesday with news imminent

Danny Röhl looks set to have a new counterpart joining the fight for Championship points as Hull City look to complete the final touches on a deal to secure their next manager.

Tim Walter was sacked as Tigers boss last week after Röhl’s Wednesday had inflicted the killer blow on an ill-advised stint on Humberside. Goals from Josh Windass and Michael Smith earned the Owls a 2-0 win at the MKM Stadium and after passionate protests from home supporters at the game, Walter parted ways with the club later three days later.

Reports from East Yorkshire suggest a number of candidates have been sounded out by Hull since, but it seems Reading boss Ruben Selles is the man they will proceed with with owner Acun Ilicali said to have been impressed with the Spaniard’s record in dire circumstances with the League One crisis club. Hull Daily Mail revealed on Wednesday afternoon that an agreement had been reached with the Royals - and that Selles is keen on making the move.

The 41 year old arrived in English football the same way as Röhl - as assistant to Ralph Hasenhüttl at Southampton. Joining in 2022 from FC Copenhagen, he spent a year at St Marys, overseeing a caretaker stint in which they were relegated from the Premier League before joining Reading. His win record of 43.59% has them sat 6th in the third tier table - a remarkable effort considering their off-field troubles.

Wednesday are scheduled to welcome struggling Hull to Hillsborough for the return leg of their Championship back-and-forth on April 5.